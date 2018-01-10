Precautions necessary to combat the flu

Not only does it make washing your hands more fun, some experts say singing the Happy Birthday song tells you how long you should wash.

Washing often is the best way to combat the flu.

“You hear about hot scalding water killing bugs,” says Dr. Drew Smith.

He’s a primary care doctor with St. Vincent's Northside Medical Associates in Trussville, which is a part of Ascension.

“But the truth of the matter is any type water, any type soap, I don't know if we have proof one is better than the other," says Smith. "Just get rid of whatever's on your hands.”

Smith points out that your hands are the quickest way for those germs to spread.

But aside from handwashing, what about using sprays and disinfectant wipes to clean an area? Do they really make a difference and is there a particular brand that is better than the other?

“I don't think it matters, generic or name brand. The ingredients are going to be the same," says Smith. “Wherever that saliva, spot, cough went needs to be wiped down, so whatever you have use it.”

The reality, Smith says, is that the flu is here and it's a virus that is easily spread most often in close quarters.

“And look, it may get worse before it gets better." says Smith. "We're starting to see the heat of the flu season, but it could very well get worse.”

