Flu cases are spiking across the country. The Centers for Disease Control says all but three states have widespread cases.

It’s hitting Alabama hard. But is it too late to get a flu shot?

“It's not too late. I would run to the pharmacy, run to the doctor. Go get it now,” says Dr. Drew Smith.

He’s a primary care doctor with St. Vincent's Northside Medical Associates in Trussville, which is a part of Ascension.

He says each week, the cases seem to be spreading more rapidly.

“People are coming in anywhere from not that sick, a watered down version to we're sending people to the hospital,” says Smith.

For those who are extremely sick, Smith says they tend to have a particular strain of Type A flu that has violent symptoms. What's different this year is that strain is hitting earlier and attacking the entire U.S. all at once.

It's making it tough for folks who didn't get a flu shot, but what about for those who did.

“That strain in our flu vaccine, but things can mutate when you're making the vaccine." says Smith. "So right now, it's not very effective against the big bad one we're seeing."

So yes, even if you got the vaccine, you may still get the flu, but it may not be as bad.

“Your symptoms may not be as brutal, the course will possibly be shortened,” says Smith.

And besides protecting yourself, it helps prevent the spread of the virus as well.

“So no, it's definitely not too late,” Smith urges. “It's an imperfect vaccine, but it's the best we have.”

