New Toyota-Mazda plant effects to be felt across Alabama

Toyota and Mazda announcing that they plan to build a plant in Alabama will likely have wide-ranging effects across the state.



One of those is with automotive suppliers.



Already, there are more than 150 Tier 1 and Tier 2 suppliers in Alabama.



With the new plant coming to town, financial and automotive experts think there is a strong possibility those companies will expand to accommodate Toyota and Mazda.



Many feel it’s the reason the car manufacturers came to Alabama in the first place.



“The base is here. It’s a question now of how fast can these suppliers ramp up, so when they need to be ready to serve Toyota and Mazda they can do that and take advantage of the opportunity,” said Rick Davis of Birmingham Business Alliance.



Davis adds that this is a massive injection of capital into Alabama that will likely have wide-ranging positive effects.

