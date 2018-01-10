Where to view Alabama's CFP National Championship trophy

Birmingham police have identified the victim of a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon in the 300 block of Robinson Drive.More >>
Officials with Birmingham City Schools tell us Huffman Middle School is currently on lockdown.More >>
The Crimson Tide are set to celebrate their national championship victory. The athletic department announced on Thursday that parade and celebration will be held Saturday, January 20 at 2 p.m.More >>
Heavyweight Champion Deontay Wilder was found guilty of marijuana possession, according to the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney's Office.More >>
Nick Saban will hold a press conference at 1 pm today with Crimson Tide juniors who plan to announce their plans for next season.More >>
