Where to view Alabama's CFP National Championship trophy

The National Championship Trophy presented by Dr Pepper, which was awarded to the Alabama Crimson Tide Monday night in Atlanta, will be on display this week.

Fans will be able to view and have their photo taken with the actual 24k gold trophy that was presented on the field on Monday night.

The current schedule includes the following locations:

Thursday, January 11: Winn Dixie at 10 McFarland Blvd, Northport, AL

Friday, January 12: Walmart at 1501 Skyland Blvd SE, Tuscaloosa, AL

