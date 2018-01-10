ALDOT plans to put 4-way stop at dangerous intersection in Hanceville

The Alabama Department of Transportation is planning on putting a four-way stop at the intersection of Highway 91 and Edmondson Road in Hanceville.

ALDOT Public Information Officer Seth Burkett says over the weekend and this past week they have been in Hanceville looking at the road and talking with Mayor Kenneth Nail.

Burkett says at this time they do not think a traffic light would be ideal for the area but they are hoping to put in a four-way stop soon.

Residents of Hanceville tell WBRC this is a deadly intersection and is now getting worse.

The latest fatal accident at the intersection was on January 4th when a pickup truck and 18-wheeler collided.

Mayor Kenneth Nail says the community came together and sent several emails to the governor after Thursday's fatal accident. From there the state highway director paid the city a visit.

"We hope and pray the state comes in here with a decision that will make it safer," says Nail.

And for long time residents like Dieter McElwee he's hoping something is done sooner than later.

"Any kind of means of regulations on this intersection would be good for all and everybody," says McElwee. "Between the 18-wheeler traffic, trucks hauling trailers , just general resident passing vehicles, a stop light would be the best idea because it's a better regulation, but a four way stop is better than nothing."

As of right now, we do not know when the four-way stop will be installed.

