Teachers, principal work together to clean up after Elementary school floods in Northport

Huntington Place Elementary School flooded last Wednesday after pipes burst, and school staff quickly swung into action.

Six classrooms, the lunchroom and the kitchen all sustained flooding and damage.

The principal, teachers and staff worked diligently to cleanup their school, and due to their hard work, no days of school were missed!

The cleanup is about halfway through and is expected to be completed soon.

