Alabama woman facing rape charge

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama woman is facing multiple charges, including rape, after court documents say she admitted to having a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old.

WSFA-TV reports 31-year-old Jennifer Rose Ingram, of Deatsville, is charged with three counts of rape second-degree, two counts of sodomy second-degree and one count of furnishing a controlled substance to a minor.

Court documents show Ingram admitted to investigators that on several occasions during November and December, she had a sexual relationship with a child. On at least one occasion, Ingram said the victim consumed some of her prescription medication and an alcoholic beverage during a visit at her home. Ingram also admits purchasing illegal narcotics for them.

Ingram was arrested Wednesday and transported to the Autauga County Metro Jail. Bond was set at $65,000.

Information from: WSFA-TV

