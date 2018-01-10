Woman demands answers after Etowah County investigator shoots her dog

An Etowah County woman plans to sue after she says a county investigator broke her dog's jaw then shot it.

Wendy Johnson says what happened to her dog occurred in her backyard just outside Attalla. She says she came home Friday to find a puddle of blood on her back porch and no sign of her pit bull, Xena.

Johnson says some eight hours later, she heard whimpering outside and found the wounded, bleeding Xena.

"They had shot her right under the eye, and the bullet was lodged under her throat here," Johnson recalled. She believes the jaw may have been shattered when the investigator hit her with a shovel.

She says a neighbor had seen an investigator's car in her driveway that day.

Johnson says the dog was rushed to an emergency vet in Trussville where she received expensive, but life-saving, surgery. A GoFundMe account has been set up for the vet bills.

"If they saw Xena and they were threatened by her, they could have left, and came back when I was at home. Or they could have called animal control and got them out here before they shot her," Johnson said. "I mean, it's just meanness or cowardness, I don't know. They did not have to shoot her."

Reached by phone, Etowah County Sheriff Todd Entrekin said his investigator had arrested Johnson's son the previous day on a receiving stolen property charge. Johnson acknowledges this saying a friend had left an item at their home and the case apparently stems from that.

Entrekin says the investigator returned the next day to retrieve some stolen property when the dog started attacking. He says the investigator tried to fend the dog off as long as he could before the dog lunged.

"It attacked him, so he shot it," Entrekin recalled. "Then it ran into the woods and we never could catch it. We couldn't find it."

"We tried as much as we could to keep that from happening, but the investigator had no choice," he added.

Entrekin and Johnson both acknowledge the two met at the sheriff's office this week with Johnson vowing to sue over the incident.

"They didn't have a warrant and (Entrekin) told me he didn't have to have one," Johnson says. "I told him it was my house and he said it didn't matter."

Johnson says her dog often barks, but is usually friendly, often even kissing people who she was barking toward minutes earlier. She says Xena didn't have a bite history.

There have been numerous incidents throughout the country where police shoot and kill dogs. Sometimes the dogs are barking and charging, as Entrekin alleges in this case, and sometimes they aren't. This case was unusual in that the dog survived and is still recovering.

