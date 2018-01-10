FIRST ALERT: Spring and winter weather expected on Friday

The rest of Wednesday features cloudy skies, breezy conditions, and a chance for sprinkles. Temperatures will be slow to drop off tonight and fall into the upper 50s. Shower chance increases by morning across east Alabama otherwise the main batch of showers holds off until evening across west Alabama on Thursday. Temperatures top off in the middle to upper 60s!

The big system we are tracking will first bring us scattered showers and storms during the pre-dawn hours on Friday. We are not forecasting severe storms. By sunrise, the main line of rain moves in from west to east and could be heavy at times and impact the morning commute.

Temperatures will be warmest to start on Friday and then fall during the day from the 60s initially and then ending the day in the 30s. It will feel colder because of gusty winds from the northwest so have the heavy coat with you.

As colder air wraps in behind the departing system it will change rain over to sleet and snow briefly. All models agree that this change over will first occur across northwest Alabama on Friday afternoon and then points east during the evening hours. Even central Alabama has a chance of experiencing a wintry mix, especially areas north of I-20. The best chance for a light accumulation sets up north of highway 278 across north Alabama and especially in Tennessee where a winter storm watch is already in effect across the Memphis area. That’s where I expect more travel impacts from wintry precipitation rather than in central Alabama.

FIRST ALERT for Arctic air returning this weekend!

FIRST ALERT for Arctic air returning this weekend! Low temperatures in the teens and 20s and highs in the 30s and 40s will be the norm again. Cooler than normal weather persists through MLK Day but it does look dry if you happen to have the long weekend off.

