Mark your calendars, Silicon Valley returns to HBO in March

By Keisha Hatchett,

The Pied Piper crew is returning sooner than you think.

TV Guide has learned that Silicon Valley's fifth season is set to premiere on Sunday, March 25 on HBO. In a new trailer released on Wednesday, the reckless crew is back to their old antics despite being down a member. T.J. Miller's Erlich Bachman exited the show in the Season 4 finale after being abandoned in a Tibetan opium den, never to be seen again.

Created by Mike Judge, John Altschuler and Dave Krinsky, the critically-acclaimed show is a comedic look at the booming business of what has become the epicenter of high tech. It has been lauded for its stellar writing and talented cast.

Silicon Valley Star T.J. Miller Accused of Sexual Assault

Season 5's lineup includes Thomas Middleditch, Zach Woods, Kumail Nanjiani, Martin Starr, Josh Brener, Amanda Crew, Matt Ross, Suzanne Cryer and Jimmy O. Yang.

Silicon Valley returns Sunday, March 25 on HBO.

