Alabama WR Calvin Ridley to enter 2018 NFL Draft, RB Bo Scarbrough signs with marketing company

Alabama football player Calvin Ridley will enter the 2018 NFL Draft, according to his Tweet.

Thank you to the UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA for taking great care of me #ROLLTIDE pic.twitter.com/N5JuEOfN28 — CALVIN RIDLEY (@CalvinRidley1) January 10, 2018

Ridley is a wide receiver for the Crimson Tide.

Sources say running back Bo Scarbrough has signed with a marketing company.

