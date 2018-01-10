Alabama WR Calvin Ridley to enter 2018 NFL Draft, RB Bo Scarbrou - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Alabama WR Calvin Ridley to enter 2018 NFL Draft, RB Bo Scarbrough signs with marketing company

(Source: WBRC video) (Source: WBRC video)
(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) -

Alabama football player Calvin Ridley will enter the 2018 NFL Draft, according to his Tweet.

Ridley is a wide receiver for the Crimson Tide.

Sources say running back Bo Scarbrough has signed with a marketing company.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly