Another championship, another piece of bacon at Rama Jama's

For a Tuscaloosa restaurant that sits in the shadow of Bryant-Denny Stadium, Alabama's latest National Championship means something special: another piece of bacon.



Rama Jama's National Championship BLT is stacked high with one strip of bacon for every Alabama National Championship in football. Now, the sandwich comes with 17 pieces of bacon, as well as three slices of thick toast, tomato, lettuce, mayonnaise, and a championship ring. In this case, that's an onion ring.



Rama Jama's sold its first 17-strip National Championship BLT early Tuesday morning, following Alabama's win over Georgia late Monday night.

