Jill: Abnormally warm ahead of an approaching storm system

Forget about needing the jacket the rest of Wednesday and Thursday! Temperatures in the 60s both days and even high temperatures in the 70s are possible on Thursday. This warmth precedes a strong storm system that impacts Alabama on Friday.

The chance for rain Wednesday remains low and then increases to 30 percent overnight and then to 40 percent on Thursday. Heavy rain associated with the storm system on Friday arrives across west Alabama during the morning hours and moves eastward through the afternoon. Temperatures will be warmest to start and then fall during the day. In the 60s initially and then ending the day in the 40s and 30s. Expect gusty winds, especially in the afternoon hours.



As colder air wraps in behind the departing system. It will change rain over to sleet and snow briefly. All models agree that this changeover will first occur across northwest Alabama on Friday afternoon and then points east during the evening hours. Even central Alabama has a chance of experiencing a wintry mix, especially areas north of I-20.



I don’t expect much accumulation or travel impacts at this time across central Alabama, but north Alabama and especially into central Tennessee will see a better chance of this. If you have travel plans in this direction you might want to pass on Friday and hold off until Saturday.



FIRST ALERT for Arctic air returning this weekend! Low temperatures in the teens and 20s and highs in the 30s and 40s will be the norm again. Cooler than normal weather persists through MLK Day, but it does look dry if you happen to have the long weekend off.



