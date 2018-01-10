Etowah Co. couple found in bedroom with toddler, drugs and gun

An Etowah County couple has been arrested in connection to chemical endangerment of a child.

Dannie Lee Poole, 65, and Terresa Poole, 58, of Gadsden, were arrested on January 4, according to Sheriff Todd Entrekin.

They each face one count of chemical endangerment of exposing a child.

During a search warrant at a home on Highway 278 East, the suspects were found lying in a bedroom, next to an 18-month-old child,

with a glass pipe, methamphetamine, digital scale and .22 rifle. The search warrant was executed by the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit.

Both suspects were booked into the Etowah County Detention Center on $10,000 surety bond for the chemical endangerment charge.

The Etowah County Department of Human Resources is involved with the case.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.