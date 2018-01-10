Mediterranean Salad Trio Bowl & Cauliflower Rice Bowl

Mediterranean Salad Trio Bowl:

Place scoops of pesto farro, quinoa salad, and orzo "tabouli" into a bowl.

Add a scoop of tzatziki, crumbled feta, and salsa verde.

Add your favorite protein, whether it's Mediterranean chicken, lamb kafta or harissa-marinated salmon. If you're a vegetarian, you can leave the protein off.

Add cucumber slices and a bit of freshly chopped dill.

Cauliflower Rice Bowl:

To make cauliflower rice, we start by washing a head of cauliflower, then breaking it into smaller pieces and shredding it with a grater.

Mix the riced cauliflower with olive oil, salt and fresh herbs.

Transfer the cauliflower "rice" to a bowl and add tzatziki, crumbled feta, and Israeli skhug sauce.

Add your favorite protein, whether it's Mediterranean chicken, lamb kafta, or harissa-marinated salmon. If you're a vegetarian, you can leave the protein off.

Add cucumber slices and a bit of freshly chopped dill.

