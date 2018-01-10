Mediterranean Salad Trio Bowl & Cauliflower Rice Bowl

Mediterranean Salad Trio Bowl:
Place scoops of pesto farro, quinoa salad, and orzo "tabouli" into a bowl.
Add a scoop of tzatziki, crumbled feta, and salsa verde.
Add your favorite protein, whether it's Mediterranean chicken, lamb kafta or harissa-marinated salmon. If you're a vegetarian, you can leave the protein off.
Add cucumber slices and a bit of freshly chopped dill.
Cauliflower Rice Bowl:
To make cauliflower rice, we start by washing a head of cauliflower, then breaking it into smaller pieces and shredding it with a grater.
Mix the riced cauliflower with olive oil, salt and fresh herbs.
Transfer the cauliflower "rice" to a bowl and add tzatziki, crumbled feta, and Israeli skhug sauce.
Add your favorite protein, whether it's Mediterranean chicken, lamb kafta, or harissa-marinated salmon. If you're a vegetarian, you can leave the protein off.
Add cucumber slices and a bit of freshly chopped dill.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.