Mickey: Dense Fog Advisory until 8 a.m.

A dense fog advisory has been issued for most of us through 8 a.m. After that, expect mostly cloudy skies again today with highs in the mid-60s!

Tonight should be mild, mostly cloudy, some patchy drizzle and lows near 57.

Thursday we should see overcast skies with a chance of scattered showers during the day and a line of rain moving in during the overnight hours into Friday morning.

Friday looks to be a wet day for us with morning temperatures near 56 and highs only a degree warmer. Friday night looks interesting with a potential wintry mix for many of our north/northwest counties. At this point I don't anticipate much if any accumulation on the roadways, but we could see some wet snow temporarily on grassy areas. By the time our temperatures drop below freezing the precipitation should be gone.

The weekend looks to be cold and dry, with decreasing clouds on Saturday and sunshine by Sunday.

Cold temperatures are expected to stick around for next week

