Here’s five reasons to use direct deposit for a tax refund

The maximum corporate tax rate is set at 21 percent, while pass-through entities have the option of deducting up to 20 percent of income. There are limitations.

The tax bill is final. Here's what U.S. businesses need to know

As taxpayers prepare for the January 29 start of filing season, they should consider a direct deposit of any refunds due

Soon, everyone may be able to be as sad as the titular character from Bojack Horseman!

You might be able to watch Bojack Horseman without paying for Netflix

Have you ever heard of the Pre-Mover Housing Index? Read more to discover what is and how it calculates where people are buying homes.

What can you do with a gift card that you will never use? We have a few suggestions for your consideration.

As taxpayers prepare for the January 29 start of filing season, they should consider a direct deposit of any refunds due. It’s easy, safe, fast — and the best way to get a refund. That’s why 80 percent of taxpayers choose it every year.



IRS Direct Deposit:



Is Fast. The quickest way for taxpayers to get their refund is to electronically file their federal tax return and use direct deposit. They can use IRS Free File to prepare and e-file federal returns for free. Taxpayers who file a paper return can also use direct deposit.

Is Secure. Since refunds go right into a bank account, there’s no risk of having a paper check stolen or lost. This is the same electronic transfer system that deposits nearly 98 percent of all Social Security and Veterans Affairs benefits into millions of accounts.

Is Easy. Choosing direct deposit is easy. With e-file, just follow the instructions in the tax software. For paper returns, the tax form instructions serve as a guide. Make sure to enter the correct bank account and routing number.

Has Options. Taxpayers can split a refund into several financial accounts. These include checking, savings, health, education and certain retirement accounts. Use IRS Form 8888, Allocation of Refund (including Savings Bond Purchases), to deposit a refund in up to three accounts. Do not use this form to designate part of a refund to pay tax preparers.

Taxpayers should deposit refunds into accounts in their own name, their spouse’s name or both. Avoid making a deposit into accounts owned by others. Some banks require both spouses’ names on the account to deposit a tax refund from a joint return. Taxpayers should check with their bank for direct deposit rules.



There is a limit of three electronic direct deposit refunds made into a single financial account or pre-paid debit card. The IRS will send a notice and a refund check in the mail to taxpayers who exceed the limit.

