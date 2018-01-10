House fire in Ensley under investigation - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

House fire in Ensley under investigation

By Julie Rockett, Digital Content Producer
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

A vacant house fire in Ensley is being investigated as a possible arson.

It started around 5 a.m. Wednesday in the 5200 block of Court P.

Firefighters say the family next door had to evacuate when the fire knocked out three of their windows.

The battalion chief tells WBRC another house next door was set on fire last year.

