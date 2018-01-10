Family of 4 escapes house fire in Kimberly - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Family of 4 escapes house fire in Kimberly

By Julie Rockett, Digital Content Producer
KIMBERLY, AL (WBRC) -

A house fire in Kimberly is under investigation.

The fire started around 4 a.m. on Pharris Lane. 

Two adults and two children were able to safely get out.

Fire officials say the fire started in the basement.

