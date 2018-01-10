Inmate escapes from Baldwin Co. work release center

Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from Loxley Work Release Center overnight in Baldwin County.

Jonah Andrew Salers, a 23-year-old, escaped at 2:45 a.m., according to a news release from the Alabama Department of Corrections. He is described as a white man standing 5-feet, 9-inches who weighs 170-pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes. He also has several tattoos that read Family First, Kaleb, Dead Crazy and Florida/Dog. He also has a cross, a set of praying hands and barbed wire tattooed on him.

Salers is serving a four-year sentence for a third-degree burglary committed in Etowah County.

Anyone with any information regarding Salers' whereabouts is asked to call the Loxley Work Release Center or the ADOC at 1-800-831-8825.

