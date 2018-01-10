Crews respond to Kimberly house fire - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Breaking

Crews respond to Kimberly house fire

KIMBERLY, AL (WBRC) -

Multiple units are on the scene of a house fire in the Kimberly area. 

The fire broke out around 3:40 a.m. at a two-story home in the 9600 block of Pharris Lane. 

No word on if anyone was injured. 

This story is developing. 

