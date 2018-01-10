Oprah Winfrey was recognized for her contributions to entertainment with the Cecil B. DeMille Award during Sunday night's Golden Globe Awards, making history as the first black woman to win the prestigious award

Oprah Winfrey was recognized for her contributions to entertainment with the Cecil B. DeMille Award during Sunday night's Golden Globe Awards, making history as the first black woman to win the prestigious award

The Golden Globes is usually Hollywood's opportunity to let loose and get a little wacky, but on Sunday, the ceremony turned into a powerful political affair

It's the end of the road for the crime drama, Chance

Hugh Laurie's Chance has been canceled after two seasons

Soon, everyone may be able to be as sad as the titular character from Bojack Horseman!

You might be able to watch Bojack Horseman without paying for Netflix

By Keisha Hatchett,

It's the end of the road for the crime drama, Chance. Hulu has canceled the Hugh Laurie-fronted series after two seasons, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Based on the novel of the same name by Kem Nunn, the show centered on a forensic neuropsychiatrist (Laurie) who is reluctantly pulled into a world of mistaken identity, police corruption and mental illness with his patient Jaclyn Blackstone (Gretchen Mol). Plagued by a messy divorce and a rebellious teen daughter, the series saw him working to save Blackstone from her abusive partner and falling into dangerous territory in the process.

Alongside Laurie, Chance also starred Lisa Gay Hamilton, Paul Adelstein, Ethan Suplee and Stefania LaVie Owen. Paul Schneider, Brian Goodman and Elizabeth Rodriguez were added to the cast in Season 2.

The series was created and executive produced by Desperate Housewives' Alexandra Cunningham and also featured Nunn, Laurie, Michael London and Empire's Brian Grazer as executive producers.

Catch all 20 episodes currently streaming on Hulu.

