Hugh Laurie's Chance has been canceled after two seasons - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Hugh Laurie's Chance has been canceled after two seasons

© iStockphoto.com © iStockphoto.com


By Keisha Hatchett,

It's the end of the road for the crime drama, Chance. Hulu has canceled the Hugh Laurie-fronted series after two seasons, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Based on the novel of the same name by Kem Nunn, the show centered on a forensic neuropsychiatrist (Laurie) who is reluctantly pulled into a world of mistaken identity, police corruption and mental illness with his patient Jaclyn Blackstone (Gretchen Mol). Plagued by a messy divorce and a rebellious teen daughter, the series saw him working to save Blackstone from her abusive partner and falling into dangerous territory in the process.

Alongside Laurie, Chance also starred Lisa Gay Hamilton, Paul Adelstein, Ethan Suplee and Stefania LaVie Owen. Paul Schneider, Brian Goodman and Elizabeth Rodriguez were added to the cast in Season 2.

Marvel's Runaways and Future Man Renewed at Hulu

The series was created and executive produced by Desperate Housewives' Alexandra Cunningham and also featured Nunn, Laurie, Michael London and Empire's Brian Grazer as executive producers.

Catch all 20 episodes currently streaming on Hulu.

Other Links From TVGuide.com

Hugh Laurie

Chance

View the original article on TVGuide.com

*DISCLAIMER*: The information contained in or provided through this site section is intended for general consumer understanding and education only and is not intended to be and is not a substitute for professional advice. Use of this site section and any information contained on or provided through this site section is at your own risk and any information contained on or provided through this site section is provided on an "as is" basis without any representations or warranties.
Powered by Frankly