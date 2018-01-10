Public and police to be included in Woodfin's Public Safety Plan

2017 was a deadly year in the city. According to Birmingham Police, there were 101 homicides.

That's up from 2016 where 92 people were killed in Birmingham.

Many of the victims were children.

"We got to invest more into our youth outside of picking up a gun," said Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin.

He said that investment could be as simple as a job.

“We also have to engage our youth in a conflict resolution at a very early age. Those things are separate. Those things are separate from community policing. Those things are different from policing."

But when it comes to policing, how will that look under his administration, Woodfin couldn't give us a clear look at those plans. He said it would include the public as much as the police.

"Soon enough we will have new leadership in our new police department. A comprehensive public safety plan is not just policing, it includes a community buy- in as well. So, we are having many conversations before we roll out something to the public,” he continued.

