BPD investigating several bullets fired into vehicles and occupied dwelling

Birmingham police responded to a shooting that occurred around 6:30 Tuesday night in the 1500 block of Montclair Road.

According to Lt. Sean Edwards, several vehicles had been shot into as well as an occupied dwelling.

One unidentified person suffered a gunshot wound. It is unknown at this time if the injury was life-threatening.

There is no additional information available at this time.

