Toyota-Mazda expected to announce new production plant in North Alabama

Toyota and Mazda are expected to announce Wednesday a new $1.6 billion dollar plant near Huntsville according to multiple sources familiar with the deal.



We're told the plant will bring about 4,000 jobs and build 300,000 vehicles per year including the Toyota Corolla starting in 2021.

"It’s is a great day for Alabama,” Former Alabama Governor Jim Folsom, Jr. said.



Folsom who helped land Mercedes in Tuscaloosa County believes the Toyota-Mazda deal will add even more growth to Alabama's booming auto manufacturing industry which so far has produced nearly 60,000 jobs and millions of vehicles.



"I've always considered the Mercedes incentives basically an investment,” Folsom said.



Years ago, Folsom sparked a national debate about attracting big companies with incentives. We’re told incentives for Mercedes totaled over $250 million.

Some reports say Toyota and Mazda were asking for an incentive package worth over a billion dollars.



Folsom believes incentives are worth every penny.

"I always thought of that debate as being short sighted when you consider the long-term impact. If the venture is successful which like I said 99 percent of the time, it’s going to be then you are going to have a tremendous positive impact,” Folsom said.



Ty West with the Birmingham Business Journal says using incentives has paid off over the years especially in auto manufacturing.



"There was so much competition for this project especially among states in the south. Incentives are the name of the game sometimes in southern economic development,” West added.



Another factor is auto supplier jobs. Those companies employ thousands of people and not all of those suppliers are near where the plants are which helps spread more economic development throughout the state.



Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.