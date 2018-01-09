Birmingham police responds to carjacking - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Birmingham police responds to carjacking

By Chelsea Pruitt, Digital Content Producer
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham police responded to a carjacking in the 1200 block of Heritage Way around 8:45 Tuesday night.

 According to police, the victim was robbed at gunpoint and his vehicle was taken.

The victim was not injured. No suspects are in custody at this time.

