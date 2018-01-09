Jill: Still expecting a big rainmaker on Friday that could end as a wintry mix

A nice night ahead and mild for this time of year, but who’s complaining? Temperatures fall back into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Winds will remain light and flow from the southeast.



On Wednesday we will get to enjoy milder temperatures in the lower 60s, though skies will be mostly cloudy and there is a slight chance for a passing shower. Thursday will be the warmest day for a while and temperatures will be running some 10-15 degrees above the normal high of 53 degrees.



A strong system will be tracking this way on Thursday and some of the rain associated with it will move in during the evening hours from west to east and even a few storms. Severe weather is not in the forecast.



Friday starts off totally different from how it will end. In the morning it will be in the 60s and very wet and then in the afternoon we will see colder and windier weather and even a chance for a wintry mix northwest.



We are still trying to nail down the exact track of the upcoming low pressure system, but most models agree that the best chance for a brief wintry mix on Friday afternoon and evening sets up across northwest Alabama, which could impact counties west of a line from Cullman to Walker County. It’s too early to discuss potential impacts or amounts until details become clearer.



This doesn’t looks like anything major locally. Arctic air makes a comeback this weekend! Low temperatures in the teens and 20s and highs in the 30s and 40s return.



Cooler than normal weather persists through MLK Day, but it does look dry if you happen to have the long weekend off.



