Source: Alabama picked for new Toyota-Mazda factory in works

By TOM KRISHER

AP Auto Writer

DETROIT (AP) - Japanese automakers Toyota and Mazda have chosen Alabama for a $1.6 billion joint-venture auto plant that is to begin operating by 2021 and eventually employ 4,000 people, a person briefed on the decision says.

The plant is to be built in the Huntsville area in Limestone County and eventually employ about 4,000 people, said the person, who asked to remain anonymous because the location hasn't been officially announced.

Officials said without elaborating that Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is expected to make a major economic development announcement Wednesday.

Alabama and North Carolina apparently were finalists for the plant. The companies have said it will be able to build 300,000 vehicles per year and will produce the Toyota Corolla compact car for North America and a new small SUV from Mazda.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.