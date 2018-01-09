Investors ask Apple to help prevent smart phone addiction in kids

There's no official psychiatric diagnosis for it, but there's no doubt children can become addicted to their smart phones.

“We’re talking about kids using their phones several hours a day for non-educational purposes or as a substitute for social interactions,” says clinical psychologist, Josh Klapow.

He says when addictions start to happen, the signs will be obvious.



“When it goes to the extreme, we do see problems with sleep, memory and concentration, anxiety and depression--just like we do with adults,” he explains.



It's those types of concerns two major investors with Apple expressed in letters to the company recently asking that Apple do more as to set "an example about the obligations of technology companies”



“What the letters indicate to Apple is help us figure out optimal amounts of time and give parents the tools to create restrictions on the use technologically not just from a parenting standpoint.”



But he stresses the phone should never take the place of a parent’s leadership role.



If children use them, they should be used in moderation and that amount of time can be based on the child's age and developmental level.



Here are some other tips Klapow suggests to help monitor usage:

-Collect your child’s cell phone at night.



-Do not allow them to keep it in their room overnight.



-Conduct random checks of their social media accounts.



-Make this mandatory as you are the parent and especially if you pay for the phone.



-Limit the phone usage at home for times after homework and chores are completed.



-Let children know the phone is a privilege, not a right.

