Law enforcement officials reflect on dangers of the job after body cam video released in deadly shooting

The Sheriff in Douglas County, Colorado has released body camera video from a deadly attack on his deputies last month.



One of those deputies, 29-year-old Zackari Parrish was killed.



Four other deputies were wounded.



The shooting happened when deputies answered a call at an apartment complex in the Denver suburb.

The suspect was later shot and killed.



The seemingly unending rounds of gunfire captured by the cameras are unnerving to say the least.



It’s also the reality for thousands of men and women in law enforcement.



“It's pretty much what our day is consistent with. There's no way of knowing, by the nature of the call, what you'll run into,” says Detective Edwards Watkins.



Watkins is a ten-year veteran with the Birmingham Police Department.



Before that, he served over twenty-two years as a detective with the New York City Police Department.



In that time, he's answered a gamut of calls, but there’s one in particular that will always stand out as the worst.



“My only brother was murdered in New York City--the victim of a robbery,” Watkins recalls.

“I was a homicide detective and was at the scene and didn't know it was my brother until they rolled him over.”

So when you speak of police answering a "routine call”, he says there’s no such thing.



“Nothing's routine. Another way to interpret that would be complacency."

And he says there's no room for that in a day when police are called on to address so many societal issues, such as the deputies in Colorado faced.

The suspect was said to have had mental health issues.

“We're being faced with training to deal with individuals with Autism, manic depression, violent, emotionally disturbed individuals.”

Being an officer, Watkins says, is a calling.

One that must be faced soberly.



“You make your bones a long time ago knowing you may never come home again. So it helps me to focus on family. It helps me to focus on my interpersonal relationships….because you just never know.”



