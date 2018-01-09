Parade versus party: Just how Alabama could celebrate its latest national championship win

Coaches who win national championships at Alabama are immortalized here in bronze along the Walk of Champions..



And those five championships since Nick Saban arrived have been celebrated in several ways.



The University has held a celebration inside of Bryant Denny Stadium.



And two years ago, there was a championship parade down University Boulevard that ended on the steps of Bryant Denny Stadium.



Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox says the city will wait for the university to announce official plans on a celebration and the city will offer support.



That includes help from Tuscaloosa City police and public works.



Maddox went on to say the final decision on what happens going forward will be up to one person.



"The city will provide any logistics the university needs to make a first class celebration. Ultimately we're going to do what coach Saban tells us to do. But whatever the University needs, the city will be there to provide it," Mayor Maddox explained.



There is a group of city representatives that meet with some of the university officials to coordinate joint events between the two.



WBRC will let you know when a decision is made on how Alabama's 17th national championship could be recognized and celebrated.

