Sylacauga police searching for missing woman

Sylacauga police are asking for help in locating a missing woman.

57-year-old Gloria Spidell Glenn was last seen walking on North Broadway Avenue on December 14. She is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

According to family members, Ms. Glenn suffers from a mental condition that requires medication. Also they stated that she has stayed in shelters in the Oxford/Anniston area in the past.

If anyone has any information regarding Ms. Glenn's whereabouts, please contact the Sylacauga Police Department Dispatch at 256-401-2442, Sylacauga Investigations at 256-401-2464, or the Sylacauga Police Department Tip Line at 256-249-4716.

