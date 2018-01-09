Jefferson County proposes $30M toward new stadium, final vote on Thursday

Jefferson County Commissioners say they'll spend $30 million to build a stadium in Birmingham.



It has been talked about for years, but Jefferson County Commissioners say that all parties involved have met for months to find a way to move forward and complete the project by the 2020 UAB football season.



Commissioner David Carrington says they wanted to put their financial support out there, hoping that it encourages other parties involved to speed up commitments.

"It is off our plate and now it is up to the business community, the BJCC, the City of Birmingham, and several other parties, UAB, to finalize their lease," Carrington stated.



The project will provide a stadium for UAB to play football in, but will be used for much more than that.

"This is permanent seating 45,000 temporary can go up to 55,000 so concerts, extreme sports, soccer," Carrington explained.



It also includes 90,000 square feet of meeting space.



Commissioner Jimmie Stephens said, "There will be many opportunities there, but this is a much needed and necessary project for the future of our area."



Mayor Woodfin says he is committed to make a decision one way or another.



"One of the things I am committed to doing is continuing to have that conversation, not just with the county commission, but most importantly as it relates to anything attached to a funding standpoint, is to talk with the city council to make sure we are all on the same page in support of anything that deals with the stadium," Mayor Woodfin stated.



If built, the facility would sit in the empty lots by uptown.

"It is connected to the BJCC as it relates to its arena and updating its infrastructure, but it puts the city on a path for economic development for our north sound as well, so these are conversations we just have to continue to have," Woodfin continued.



Jefferson County Commissioners committed to $1 million a year over a 30-year period.



They will take a final vote on Thursday.

