Alabama chosen as site for new Toyota-Mazda plant, bringing 4,000 jobs

Source: WBRC graphics Source: WBRC graphics
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

The Birmingham Business Journal says Alabama has been chosen for the $1.6 billion Toyota-Mazda plant.

Officials say the plant will bring approximately 4,000 jobs to the area.

The expected site will be in Limestone County.

