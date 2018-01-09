Data usage at national championship game was also epic

Montgomery's Hyundai plant is getting into the spirit for Monday's CFP National Championship Game with several "team spirit" events planned.More >>
Alabama is looking for its fifth national title in the last nine season. Georgia is going for its first national title in 38 years.More >>
Rick Karle and Paul Finebaum go back close to 25 years and even though they may not see one another often, they can pick up right where they left off.More >>
A first-team All-Southeastern Conference selection and the league leader in sacks and tackles for loss in 2017, Montez Sweat has unfinished business in Starkville as the defensive end announced Saturday morning that he will return to Mississippi State for his senior season in 2018.More >>
Bama fans like Katie Meggs began arriving about an hour before the team landed at the Tuscaloosa Airport Tuesday morning.More >>
Tuesday, AT&T crunched the numbers on how much data its customers used during the championship game, and to say it was a lot is a bit of an understatement.More >>
Hurts was all grins after the game, and he had no problem with praising Tua Tagovailoa, who came on in the second half to lead Bama to a 26-23 overtime win over Georgia.More >>
What a week it is for Bama punter JK Scott. On Monday night he won his second national championship ring, and this Saturday he will get another ring – because he’s getting married.More >>
Nick Saban, Tua Tagovailoa, and Da’Ron Payne meet with the media at the National Championship trophy presentation mere hours after the team’s thrilling come from behind win in overtime.More >>
On Monday night, Tua Tagovailoa started the College Football Playoff National Championship on the bench. He’d end the game with 3 TD passes and lead the Tide to a 26-23 overtime win.More >>
Monday was a special day for Alabama offensive lineman Bradley Bozeman. The Junior lineman from Roanoke not only won a national championship, but immediately after the game, he asked his girlfriend to marry him.More >>
An Uber driver in Georgia found Trent Richardson's 2011 National Championship ring and wanted to make sure it was returned to Trent.More >>
The all-SEC College Football Playoff National Championship game didn't stop the game from being one of the most watched ever for ESPN.More >>
