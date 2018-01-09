Gov. Ivey announces $1.5M in grants to improve Ala. parks, facilities

Gov. Kay Ivey has announced $1.5 million in grants to enhance Alabama outdoor recreation.

The awards were made through the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund.

Fifteen counties and municipalities will be able to improve parks, playgrounds and sports fields. Officials say the projects range from installing new lighting and fixtures at existing parks to constructing new tennis courts, ball fields and splash pads.

“By enhancing the outdoor recreational opportunities in our communities, these projects will make Alabama an even better place to live and work for families,” Ivey said. “I am pleased to play a role in helping local leaders complete these improvements, and I encourage everyone to experience the great parks and recreational opportunities these areas have to offer.”

The grants and projects awarded are as follows:

Abbeville - $62,500 to renovate restrooms, a concession stand, exterior light poles, covered sheds, a dugout and walking trail as well as purchase and install playground equipment at Abbeville Recreation Complex. Matching funds of $62,500 will supplement the grant.

Arab - $149,762 to construct a splash pad at the Arab Swimming Complex. Matching funds of $149,762 will supplement the grant.

Bay Minette - $98,705 to renovate restrooms, an open-air pavilion, playground and parking at Ulmer Park. The city also will renovate restrooms, upgrade playground equipment and construct a new open-air pavilion at John B. White Park. A local match of $98,705 will also be used for the project.

Birmingham - $150,000 to improve parking, landscaping and sand volleyball courts as well as clear vegetation along the creek at East Lake Park. A local match of $150,000 will supplement the grant.

Calhoun County - $38,602 to construct new batting cages and a dog park at the Calhoun County Sports Complex/Woodland Park. Local matching funds of $38,602 will supplement the award.

Camden - $200,000 to construct two boat ramps, improve existing ramps and improve the parking area at Bridgeport Park. Matching funds of $200,000 will supplement the grant.

Center Point - $90,250 to construct a splash pad and purchase and install benches and picnic tables at Reed-Harvey Park. Local funds of $90,250 will supplement the grant.

Collinsville - $198,650 to construct two girls’ softball fields at Collinsville Municipal Park. The fields will meet accessibility standards required by the Americans with Disabilities Act. Local matching funds of $198,650 will also be used for the project.

Eclectic - $115,000 to replace the ball field lighting at Aaron Park. Local funds of $115,000 will supplement the grant.

Helena - $75,000 to construct a multipurpose athletic field at Helena Sports Complex. Local funds of $75,000 will match the grant.

Midfield - $56,564 to install lighting for the football field at Midfield Park. Local funds of $56,564 will also be used for the project.

Pell City - $150,000 to construct two new tennis courts, install lighting at eight existing courts and the two new courts and construct a support building with storage and restrooms at the Pell City Tennis Center. Matching funds of $150,000 will supplement the grant.

Selma - $75,000 to construct a splash pad at Historic Riverfront Park. Local funds of $75,000 will supplement the award.

Tuscaloosa County Parks and Recreation Authority - $37,550 to construct a comfort station and install security lighting, picnic tables and grills at Hurricane Creek Park. Local matching funds of $37,550 will supplement the grant.

Winston County Board of Education - $78,153 to renovate an existing track and pave a parking area at Addison High School. Local matching funds of $78,153 will also be used for the project.

Officials say the program can fund projects involving sports fields, trails, parks, playgrounds, picnic and camping areas, including related amenities and land acquisition which will be dedicated for recreation use. Grant recipients are required to provide at least a dollar-for-dollar match with the grant.

