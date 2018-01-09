JK Scott: Getting two very different kinds of rings this week

What a week it is for Bama punter JK Scott. On Monday night he won his second national championship ring, and this Saturday he will get another ring – because he’s getting married. JK and his fiancé Sidney will be married in a small ceremony in Colorado.
The Crimson Tide Senior talked with Rick Karle about his big week.
