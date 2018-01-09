Tua Tagovailoa shares sweet moment with family after national ch - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Tua Tagovailoa shares sweet moment with family after national championship

ATLANTA, GA (WBRC) -

On Monday night, Tua Tagovailoa started the College Football Playoff National Championship on the bench. He’d end the game with 3 TD passes and lead the Tide to a 26-23 overtime win.

After the game, Tua was greeted by his family on the field. Watch the freshman celebrate the huge moment surrounded by loved ones.

