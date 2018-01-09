Bama lineman proposes to girlfriend after winning national championship

Monday was a special day for Alabama offensive lineman Bradley Bozeman. The Junior lineman from Roanoke not only won a national championship, but immediately after the game, he asked his girlfriend Nikki Hegstetter to marry him.
And she said "Yes."
Rick Karle caught up with the happy couple moments after Nikki placed an engagement ring on her finger!
