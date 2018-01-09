Jalen Hurts shares advice he gave Tua Tagovailoa before 2nd half of NCG

“Play your game, do your thing.”

That’s what Jalen Hurts told Tua Tagovailoa as he prepared to take the field in the second half of the national championship. Hurts stayed positive all night long, telling WBRC’s Rick Karle, "I'm a national champion."

Hurts was all grins after the game, and he had no problem with praising Tua Tagovailoa, who came on in the second half to lead Bama to a 26-23 overtime win over Georgia.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.