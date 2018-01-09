Trent Richardson reunited with 2011 championship ring

This year’s Alabama team isn’t the only one getting a ring, former Crimson Tide RB, Trent Richardson has also gotten one as well. An Uber driver in Georgia found Trent Richardson's 2011 National Championship ring and wanted to make sure it was returned to Trent.
As you can see, his ring returned!
Rick Karle caught up with Trent who talked about being reunited with his ring.
