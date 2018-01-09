Heflin City Council to vote on seven day alcohol sales referendum

What a week it is for Bama punter JK Scott. On Monday night he won his second national championship ring, and this Saturday he will get another ring – because he’s getting married.More >>
Hurts was all grins after the game, and he had no problem with praising Tua Tagovailoa, who came on in the second half to lead Bama to a 26-23 overtime win over Georgia.More >>
How do you catch a crook in Cullman County? Well, according to Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry, all you need is a camera and social media.More >>
On Monday night, Tua Tagovailoa started the College Football Playoff National Championship on the bench. He’d end the game with 3 TD passes and lead the Tide to a 26-23 overtime win.More >>
Monday was a special day for Alabama offensive lineman Bradley Bozeman. The Junior lineman from Roanoke not only won a national championship, but immediately after the game, he asked his girlfriend to marry him.More >>
