Heflin City Council to vote on seven day alcohol sales referendum

Heflin may soon become the next East Alabama city to allow seven day alcohol sales.



The Heflin City Council will meet Tuesday night at 5:30 to discuss a resolution, that would ask the legislature to approve a referendum on the matter. If legislators approve, the public would vote on the issue, with council members having the final say.



This is the pattern most East Alabama cities have taken as they passed seven day alcohol sales. That includes the cities of Anniston, Jacksonville, Weaver, Piedmont, Pell City, Hokes Bluff, Glencoe, Rainbow City and Gadsden.



Heflin has two grocery stores and a number of convenience stores. The city also has at least two restaurants that serve alcohol on premises.

