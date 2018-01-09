Marijuana, pistol and cash discovered after man found passed out in car

A 45-year-old man from Gadsden faces drug charges after officers found him passed out in a car at a store.

Police responded to a wreck call on January 7 in a parking lot on Walnut Street and found Fernando Miliner unresponsive He was taken to the hospital.

Police found approximately one pound of high grade marijuana, a .38 caliber pistol, and $16,239 in the car.

After Miliner was released from the hospital, he was arrested and taken to the Etowah County Detention Center.

During a search at the jail, officers found a small bag of crack cocaine in Miliner’s pants pocket.

Miliner is charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana.

