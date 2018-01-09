Editorial: A life well lived

The following is an editorial from WBRC FOX6 News General Manager Collin Gaston, which first aired on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018:

“If you didn’t like Bill Bolen, well - you probably couldn’t like anybody.” Those were the heartfelt words spoken by Mr. Bolen’s longtime pastor at Brookwood Baptist on Saturday at his memorial, celebrating a life well lived.

Having just joined the WBRC FOX6 family in 2015, I missed the opportunity to get to know and work with Bill Bolen as he retired in 2010 at the ripe young age of 81. A long and glorious broadcasting career by any measure, spanning some 56 years, 40 of those years right here at WBRC FOX6 as an esteemed anchor.

I always tell new team members when they join our operation that this station is what it is today because of what others before us have built. We stand on the shoulders of many giants that work and worked here at FOX6, and Bill Bolen was one of the mightiest. He loved God, his family, his FOX6 family and the viewers who he had the privilege to deliver the day’s news to, day in and day out.

Bill, who’s now in heaven with his beloved wife, who he lovingly referred to as “Mama,” made lasting impacts on those with whom he worked and met. On behalf of the current team that makes up the WBRC FOX6 News family, we thank Bill for devoting the vast majority of his life to this station and this community that he cared for so deeply.

As a token of our appreciation and admiration to Bill, we wanted to find a way make sure Bill Bolen is always is part of our station. As such, in a few months we will be inviting Mr. Bolen’s family up to the station as we honor him by naming our WBRC FOX6 Studio The Bill Bolen Studio. Our hope is that all future generations of FOX6 team members and visitors will see his name and remember who he was, or maybe ask the question, “Who was Bill Bolen?” And boy, what a story they will hear of a life well lived.

If you would like to respond to this editorial, email editorials@wbrc.com, write to:

Editorials

P.O. Box 6

Birmingham, Alabama 35201

Or call (205) 583-4328.

Your comments may be used on WBRC or on WBRC.com.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.