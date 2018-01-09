Baron Corbin: From the gridiron to the squared circle

Changing careers is never an easy decision, but sometimes you just find the perfect fit. That’s the case with Baron Corbin. The former offensive tackle played on both the college level, at Division II Northwest Missouri State, and on the pro level, spending time with the Arizona Cardinals. Those years of pushing others around have paid off for the “Lone Wolf”.

Corbin joined the WWE in 2012. Fans got their first taste of what the Kansas native was capable of in 2014 when he became a staple of WWE’s developmental brand, NXT. Corbin would beat opponents so quickly that the audience at Full Sail University would count the seconds of the match in unison.

His main roster debut came on the “Grandest Stage of them All” at Wrestlemania 32. In front of 100K+ people, the 6’7” superstar won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle. Since then he’s gone on to win the Money in the Bank briefcase and the United States Championship.

Baron says the physical nature of the business is what drew him into it, “Physicality, I like physicality, the aggressive nature… Coming from the NFL I learned how physically demanding this is, from no off-season, and a different style of training and having to adjust my body. I just need that in my life.”

Corbin says he’s trying to make the most of the opportunities he’s been given, “coming from the NFL I got lucky and got an opportunity to come to the WWE and I think that’s where I belong.”

Based off his list of accolades so far, it looks like he made the right decision.

Smackdown Live

You can see Baron Corbin, and other WWE Superstars like AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Kevin Owens tonight at the BJCC Legacy Arena when Smackdown rolls into town. Tickets range from $15-$100.

You can get your tickets here.

