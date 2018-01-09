Alabama's championship win was ESPN's second most watched game e - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Alabama's championship win was ESPN's second most watched game ever

Fans watch the College Football Playoff National Championship at Buffalo Wild Wings in Montgomery, AL. (Source: WSFA 12 News) Fans watch the College Football Playoff National Championship at Buffalo Wild Wings in Montgomery, AL. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
The all-SEC College Football Playoff National Championship game didn't stop the game from being one of the most watched ever for ESPN. 

Viewership ratings are in for the epic Alabama vs. Georgia game that ended with a 26-23 Tide win in overtime.

The game delivered a 16.7 overnight rating, meaning approximately 16.7 percent of the nation's homes were tuned in, on ESPN's Nielsen-rated networks (ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPNU) as part of its MegaCast production. Ratings were up 9 percent over last year's game between Alabama and Clemson. 

When the game went into overtime, viewership soared to a 17.1 rating.

“Combined with the inaugural season, the College Football Playoff National Championship now represent the two-highest rated events on record for ESPN’s networks,” ESPN said.

Not surprisingly, Birmingham had the largest viewership in the country with a 57.6 rating and Atlanta in second with a 47.8 rating. 

