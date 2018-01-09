2 more arrests in connection with double homicide in Blount Co.

Blount County investigators tell WBRC two more people have been arrested in connection with a double homicide from December.

Authorities are also investigating a person of interest. All three people are juveniles.

One of them is charged with abuse of a corpse in connection with the deaths of Ricardo Santiago and Adalberta Chavez of Cleveland.

17-year-old Leo Chavez, the couple's son, faces three counts of capital murder.

The couple's bodies were found in January along Sims Road in Blount County.

