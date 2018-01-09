Bama returns to warm welcome in chilly Tuscaloosa rain

President Donald Trump is in Atlanta to watch Alabama's Crimson Tide and Georgia's Bulldogs face off in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Tua Tagovailoa threw a 41-yard touchdown to DeVonta Smith to give No. 4 Alabama a 26-23 overtime victory against No. 3 Georgia to win the College Football Playoff national championship.

Column: Nick Saban has won plenty of national titles with the best players, but his sixth championship was all about the coach after he made a gutsy quarterback switch at halftime.

Column: Nick Saban's 6th championship is the best of all

Alabama was voted No. 1 in the final Associated Press college football poll after the Crimson Tide beat Georgia in the national championship game, and unbeaten Central Florida finished sixth.

Alabama is No. 1 in final AP poll for 11th time; UCF 6th

The college football semi-final between Georgia and Oklahoma is a bigger television draw than Alabama's win over Clemson.

Bama fans like Katie Meggs began arriving about an hour before the team landed at the Tuscaloosa Airport Tuesday morning.

"I've been an Alabama fan all my life and we're here to support our team. Roll Tide!" said Meggs.

"It drained me last night," added Marvin Lyons.

A game full twists and turns, Lyons felt like he actually played against Georgia Monday night.

"I thought I played four quarters last night," he said.

But Alabama made it worthwhile with a stunning victory and when they touched down at the Tuscaloosa Airport, more than a few made sure the players and the coaches heard them with that all familiar cheer.

"Roll Tide!" fans yell as the team got off the plane.

Coach Nick Saban made his way down the steps, offered a wave and quietly drove away. Of all the championships Alabama has won, some say this one just feels more special.

The Tide won in overtime, 26-23, claiming their fifth national title in nine years. Saban is now tied with legendary coach Paul 'Bear' Bryant for the most national championships all-time.

"We went off of hard work and perseverance and I think that showed the season because we had a hard fought loss, came back and won it all," said Nikolette Jones.

The team boarded five buses and was escorted back to campus after a season of adversity, shocking injuries, and a loss in the Iron Bowl.

And so, another championship title is in the books for Alabama, and knowing Nick Saban the pursuit of another title begins today.

The University of Alabama typically holds a public celebration on campus after winning a national championship but so far nothing has been scheduled.

