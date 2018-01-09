Mickey: Patchy fog, then warmer

We are looking at some patchy fog this morning, mainly into our northern counties through 9 a.m.

This afternoon is expected to be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-50s and east wind around 5-10.

Tonight we could see a few breaks in our cloud cover with lows near 51 and east winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday brings a slight chance of light rain with very mild temperatures.

Thursday night into Friday brings our best chance of rain for the week. Expect highs Thursday in the upper 60s with lows Friday morning around 53 and highs Friday near 57.

There is a slight chance of brief wrap around moisture Friday afternoon and evening in the form of a wintry mix for northwest Alabama, but at this point now accumulation is anticipated.

Look for clearing skies and cold temps for the weekend and into MLK Day.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.