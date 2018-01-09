Christie: State much better off now than when he took office

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File). FILE- In this Nov. 29, 2017, file photo, New Jersey. Gov. Chris Christie speaks during a news conference at the Integrity House drug addiction rehabilitation center in Newark, N.J. Christie is set to deliver his final st...

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - Outgoing New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie says he's leaving the state in much better shape than when he took office eight years ago.

The Republican delivered his last state of the state address Tuesday. He's handing over state government to Democrat Phil Murphy next week.

Christie says he "ran to talk bluntly" and "to shine lights on all of New Jersey's real problems."

He touted the sharp decline in the unemployment rate during his tenure and a dropoff in property tax increases. He also warned property taxes could soar again if legislators don't extend a key measure approved during his administration.

The prepared text of his remarks didn't show him invoking the name of his friend, President Donald Trump. But he called it an "honor" to chair the White House's opioid commission.

